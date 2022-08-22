Popular
AN anarchic landscape

A Prison Where The Prisoners Were In Charge
The General Penitentiary of Venezuela was a place where inmates mostly roamed freely. But there was also a rigid, if convoluted, code of conduct.

One of Venezuela's hottest venues for musicians and sports stars was, for part of the last decade, a maximum-security prison run by its own inmates.

"Party at the PGV tonight," local DJs would announce over the radio. Visitors would come from the nearby towns, or all the way from the capital, Caracas, 100 miles away.

As a group of Mariachis played songs about maternal love during a Mother's Day celebration at the prison, the mother of an inmate walked onto the stage and joined the performance.

Kids play and jump in one of the several bouncy castles that prisoners set up on Visitor days.

Their rigid, if convoluted, code of conduct was maintained by gangs and an arsenal of heavy weapons. Infractions were met with brutal punishments.

Visitors were considered sacred, and off-limits.

A prisoner dances with a woman during a Visitors' Day event at the PGV.

Outside/Inside

From the outside, there were vestiges of ordinary prison infrastructure: High fences heavily crowned with barbed wire, control towers, and checkpoints manned by military officers armed with rifles and machine guns.

The General Penitentiary of Venezuela, known as the PGV.

But look closer, and you would have seen a thin fence. On the other side, manning the PGV's entrance, a select group of prisoners held far more powerful guns, and many more of them.

La Rutina

For inmates, life at the PGV was like walking a tightrope over a pool of sharks.

Héctor, center, and two other members of Free Convict are seen seated at the highest point of the PGV as they use a drone to record a music video. Once the church bell tower, it became a command post for prison gangs to watch the perimeter of the PGV. Bullet holes testify to the many battles between prisoners and authorities.

Abiding by an unwritten code was obligatory, and prisoners lived under the constant threat of ruthless punishment if they stepped outside of it.

Documentary photographer Oscar B. Castillo had extraordinary access to Venezuela's PGV prison during an extended period when it was controlled by inmates. You can view the full photo essay on insider.com

