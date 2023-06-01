A North Carolina Couple Renovated A Crumbling 118-Year-Old Manor With An Attached Chapel In 11 Weeks — See How They Did It

What happens when your dream wedding venue is a crumbling chapel next to your childhood home? Joe and Becky Davis did the unthinkable and renovated it in 11 weeks — in time for their wedding.

[Becky and Joe Davis on their wedding day, standing outside the entrance to the chapel. Maddy Harwell Photography]

Joe grew up in the house with the adjoining chapel at 1110 N Market Street in Washington, North Carolina.

"My parents bought it in the '80s, so I spent my whole childhood there until I was a teenager, and then went off to school," Joe told Insider. After graduating college, he started a high school basketball scouting company before going into real estate management.

"It was never in the best condition in the world, but by the time I got it, it was in pretty bad shape," Joe said. "The front porch was falling down and there was literally rot everywhere."

While Joe worked on and off on the property, it wasn't until he proposed to Becky in January 2022 that he started ramping up the restoration efforts.

[The manor and the adjoining chapel. Lighthouse Visuals]

Joe always had the intention of turning the property into an event space, and this new development in his personal life gave him the idea to use it as a wedding venue.

"I thought it'd be the perfect place for us to get married," Joe said.

The only problem was that the house and the chapel were in bad shape — but Joe was insistent that the wedding take place in April that same year.

"Joe actually proposed to me the day before his birthday," Becky said. "And my birthday is on April 14 — he wanted to have this wedding as part of my birthday present, so we had to get married before my birthday. It was really sweet."

Joe says that they managed to complete at least a year's worth of renovation in under 11 weeks.

[A before photo of the crumbling manor. Becky and Joe Davis/Mizpah Manor and Chapel]

Joe proposed to Becky on January 23, 2022, and they tied the knot on April 9, 2022, Becky said.

But the renovation was difficult: Since the property had been vacant for five years, everything was falling apart, Joe said.

A layer of dust and grime had settled on the walls and floor, and even the original wooden boards on the porch were rotting. Due to the building's age, a lot of the walls were cracked as well, he said.

The hardest part of the entire project was finding workers and keeping everyone motivated enough to finish the project on time, Joe said.

[The interiors of the manor during the renovation. Becky and Joe Davis/Mizpah Manor and Chapel]

"As far as the house management goes, the beginning of 2021 was just so hard because all the workers could pretty much charge whatever they wanted," Joe said. "It was a miracle to be able to have that many people help get the house ready."

Apart from fixing up the manor, the chapel was also in need of serious restoration.

The couple ended up finishing the renovations on the morning of their wedding.

[The empty chapel. Lighthouse Visuals]

"We had our full staff till about noon that day, and then I went upstairs, got ready, walked across from the house to the chapel, and got married," Joe said.

It was a mad rush to get everything completed and it was a nerve-wracking experience because they weren't even able to get power to the property until the day before their nuptials, Joe said.