A New Tiny-Home Community Near Tampa Where Units Under 400 Square Feet Start At $95,000 Is Nearly Sold Out — Take A Look around

Escape Tampa Bay is its nascent collection of four adjacent neighborhoods, two of which have yet to be built. Among these neighborhoods is The Oaks, a soon-to-be-completed collection of 33 tiny homes.

[The 33 tiny homes ranged between about $95,000 to $160,000. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

The Wisconsin-based tiny-home manufacturer Escape Homes builds modern tiny homes on wheels with the same amenities as any typical home.

[Inside a tiny home in Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

The Oaks community is located less than five miles from the University of South Florida, 20 miles from the Tampa International Airport, and under an hour's drive from Walt Disney World Resort.

[The deck with furniture of an Escape N1 tiny home. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

Dan Dobrowolski, the founder of Escape Homes, has owned a home in Tampa Bay since the late 1970s, he told Insider. His familiarity with the city, combined with its rapid growth rate, made the area a no-brainer for this neighborhood.

[The interior of an Escape Classic tiny home. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

The first few residents moved into their tiny homes in mid-spring and early summer.

The current residents run a wide gamut of personalities, careers, and ages.

[The exterior of a wooden tiny home. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

The homes all have wheels to function as certified RVs. This means they can be financed and easily moved.

[The communal pool at The Oaks. Escape Tampa Bay The Oaks]

Like a typical master-planned neighborhood, there are several shared spaces for the residents. These include a pool, a miniature "Central Park," a community office, and additional storage.