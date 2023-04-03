Popular
Zoomers zoning out

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein
A New Survey Shows Young Workers Hate Their Jobs — And Employers Should Be Really Worried
The share of young people who feel engaged by their work has plummeted. What's behind the growing disenchantment — and how can employers fix it?

The Lede

Though young workers have tended to be inexperienced, they have always carried had a youthful enthusiasm . However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gen-Z is reporting to be just as disengaged from their jobs as their seniors.

Key Details

  • A Gallup survey is reporting that the number of workers under 35 who report being disengaged with their job has dropped from 37% to 33% -- the lowest since 2011.
  • Among other complaints, workers report that they don't feel that there is opportunity to grow and feel as though they don't have a best friend in the office.
  • The primary belief as to what is behind this disenchantment is remote work, residual stress from the pandemic, and more.
