Zoomers zoning out
A New Survey Shows Young Workers Hate Their Jobs — And Employers Should Be Really Worried
The Lede
Though young workers have tended to be inexperienced, they have always carried had a youthful enthusiasm . However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gen-Z is reporting to be just as disengaged from their jobs as their seniors.
Key Details
- A Gallup survey is reporting that the number of workers under 35 who report being disengaged with their job has dropped from 37% to 33% -- the lowest since 2011.
- Among other complaints, workers report that they don't feel that there is opportunity to grow and feel as though they don't have a best friend in the office.
- The primary belief as to what is behind this disenchantment is remote work, residual stress from the pandemic, and more.