Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

can't take us anywhere

640 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

A NASA Helicopter Took Photos Of Wreckage From A Rover That Landed On Mars. It's Yet Another Example Of How Humans Are Polluting Other Worlds.
The 4-pound chopper, the first aircraft to take flight on another world, snapped pictures of the Perseverance rover's discarded landing gear.

Key Details

  • A NASA helicopter captured photos of the gear that helped the Perseverance rover land on Mars in 2021.
  • The images show debris, including a discarded parachute, on the floor of the planet's Jezero Crater.
  • Space junk, left by humans in orbit or on other planets, is growing concern for space agencies.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.