A NASA Helicopter Took Photos Of Wreckage From A Rover That Landed On Mars. It's Yet Another Example Of How Humans Are Polluting Other Worlds.
- A NASA helicopter captured photos of the gear that helped the Perseverance rover land on Mars in 2021.
- The images show debris, including a discarded parachute, on the floor of the planet's Jezero Crater.
- Space junk, left by humans in orbit or on other planets, is growing concern for space agencies.
