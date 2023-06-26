A Mosaic-Encrusted Curved Shell Home Was Built After A Devastating California Wildfire Burned The Owners' Original Property Down. Take A Look.

On November 13, 2008, a wildfire ravaged Santa Barbara. Jeff Shelton, the architect of the Shell House, told Insider that the owners' previous home was burned to the ground.

[The exterior of the Shell House. Jeff Shelton.]

210 homes burned down in the wildfire, according to a County of Santa Barbara press release. "It looked like an atomic bomb went off. There was nothing," Shelton recalled.

Shelton, a Santa Barbara-based architect and designer, was approached by the owners of the Shell House to design and build a new home on the plot of their burned-down home, he said.

There were no heirlooms or photos left – they lost everything, he added.

The clients, who are a family of five, wanted to make the home pottery oriented, particularly as one of them is a ceramist, Shelton said. She also uses tiles in her artwork and wanted to include that too.

The 3,000-square-foot home was created in two years – one year to get a permit, and a year to build, Shelton said.

[The shell of the home has been decorated with tiles. Jeff Shelton.]

Shelton started designing with a pencil in his hand. He gets his idea on paper, but cleans it up for reality's sake, he told Insider.

The property, which is built on a mountain overlooking the ocean, is a freeform shape rather than a perfect circle, he said.

Over the two years, Shelton and his team built the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that comes with a large studio and a roof deck.

Despite the home being shell-shaped, there are traditional elements, such as the straight windows in the kitchen.

[The kitchen has both straight and curved elements. Jeff Shelton.]

"You've got to think outside that straight box and then maybe throw in some straight lines where you had to put a cabinet or something like that," Shelton told Insider.

Trying to be fluid with the shape yet still fit in square windows and doors was challenging, Shelton said.

To make it work, the exterior walls are rounded but some interior walls are straight to accommodate furniture.

All of the owners' previous furniture was burned in the wildfire, so they replaced it with thrifted items, Shelton said.

[The living room. Jeff Shelton.]

The living room is detail-oriented, with a dandelion-like light and curved windows flooding the room with sunlight.

"If you don't really embrace detailing, you shouldn't get into one of these projects," Shelton added.