A Mom Of 2 Converted A 1900s Chapel Into A Cozy, 4-Bedroom Home. After 24 Years, She's Putting It On The Market For $3.72 Million — See Inside.

In 1999, Peggy Prendeville was living in a converted warehouse in London. With two kids in tow, her family was outgrowing their home and she was looking for a new place to live.

[The exterior of the Camberwell Chapel. Unique Property Company]

"Since I was living in a converted warehouse with six-meter ceilings, I knew I wanted another unusual space with high ceilings," Prendeville, a 67-year-old interior designer, told Insider. "I didn't want to just buy an ordinary house or a flat."

By coincidence, a neighbor had just sold her place and recommended Prendeville a real-estate agency.

"I told my realtor that I was looking for a school, a warehouse, a factory, a water tower, or even a church if he had one," Prendeville said. As it turned out, her realtor knew of two churches that were looking for new owners.

Prendeville and her family have called the chapel home for the last 24 years. Now, she's putting the 3,196-square-foot property on the market for £2.95 million, or $3.72 million.

[The main hall. Unique Property Company]

The chapel in Camberwell, South London, used to be a part of a teacher's training college in the early 1900s known as the St. Gabriels College, Prendeville said.

Due to the ceiling height, Prendeville was able to add additional levels to the chapel to create more floor space for all the rooms she needed.

[Prendeville added a third level above the existing mezzanine on the other end of the main hall. The mezzanine is where one bedroom and the study are, while the master suite occupies the entire third level. Unique Property Company]

On one end of the chapel, Prendeville created another floor above the existing mezzanine. She put one bedroom and the study on the mezzanine floor, and used the entire third level for the master bedroom.

Instead of using typical balustrades, Prendeville opted for glass panels so that the overall view of the chapel isn't obstructed by unsightly pillars.

Prendeville says that she's managed to create an eclectic interior decor style by mixing the chapel's original features with modern aesthetics.

[The altar has been transformed into a kitchen. Unique Property Company]

"Here we are in a Victorian chapel, but I've mixed it with glass and polished stainless steel," Prendeville said. Even the altar has been turned into a kitchen with shiny, metallic appliances to create a contrasting look, she added.

Prendeville also designed the sofas that were in the chapel and had them custom-made to match the chapel's high ceilings, large altar, and oversized church pews.