A Millennial Couple In Singapore Spent $40,000 Renovating A Four-Room Public-Housing Apartment And Turned It Into A Modern Scandinavian-Style Home. Take A Look Inside.

The couple designed their home in a modern Scandinavian style with plenty of wood accents. They showed Insider around and shared some of their best tips for managing renovation costs.

[The exterior of the couple's apartment block. Amanda Goh/Insider]

The couple's apartment is part of the new Bidadari housing estate that was put on sale in November 2016. When the sale of the project first commenced, the starting price of a four-room flat like theirs was 468,000 Singapore dollars, or about $347,000.

[The couple moved a partition wall back to open up the space, and they opted to use a curved wall to create a focal point in their home. Amanda Goh/Insider]

"We were initially looking at minimalism, but it was too white for us," Tan said. "And then slowly the trend became more like Scandi, so that's when we started looking at colors like white, greys, and wood tones."

[The main corridor. The couple's master bedroom is at the end of the hall. Amanda Goh/Insider]

After receiving quotations from IDs in the SG$58,000 to SG$65,000 range, the pair decided that SG$50,000 would be the highest amount they'd be comfortable spending on their renovation.

[The kitchen. Amanda Goh/Insider]

The couple collected the keys in June 2022 and started renovations a month later. They share photos of their space and other snippets of their lives on an Instagram account dedicated to their home.