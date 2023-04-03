A Manhattan Brownstone Listed For $7.5 Million Spreads Across 3 Levels, And Has An Open-Air Roof And Working Fireplace. Take A Look Inside

(Credit: The Corcoran Group via Cody McGovern/Rise Media)

When architect David Ling was looking for a new home and office, a three-story red-brick building in Gramercy Park seemed like the right spot — even if it was a little too big.

Ling only really needed one floor for his architectural practice and his personal life, but couldn't resist the quaint 1920s home.

He ended up buying the property for $740,000 in 2000, per property listing records.

"I have a history of buying spaces that are larger than I need and then renting them out," Ling told Insider. And that's exactly what he did with the Manhattan home: Ling kept the first floor for his own use and leased the upper two levels out.

After 23 years, Ling is putting the 6,500-square-foot building on the market for $7.5 million.

(Credit: Antoine Bootz for David Ling Architect)

Ling first listed the property for sale for $7.99 million in April last year, per listing history. It's been listed at $7.5 million since mid-March.

Stefania Cardinali, a real-estate agent with The Corcoran Group, holds the listing.

Houses in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan have a median listing home price of $1.9 million, per data from real estate platform Realtor.com. There are currently 210 homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $369,000 to $14.9 million.

The $7.5 million loft is in the mid-price range.

Ling wanted a space that would inspire his work, and the first floor — his residence — has a moody, minimalist interior that's reminiscent of an art gallery.

(Credit: Antoine Bootz for David Ling Architect)

For instance, the kitchen counter is inspired by the monolith in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

"My work is my life and my life is my work, so there's not a real sharp division between them," Ling told Insider.

Most of the furniture on the first story, like the built-in cabinets and tables, was made from timbers that he salvaged from the site of the home, Ling said.

"Two of those WPA artists bought the building and occupied it from the 1940s until I bought it," Ling said. "The wood was already there and we just refinished it. There was more labor involved, but we reused what we had, and so there was zero waste."

The waterfall and the skylights above the floating bed are ways for Ling to have access to nature despite living in the city.

(Credit: Antoine Bootz for David Ling Architect)

"Water is interesting because it really follows its own rules, about how it flows and how it reacts to light. All those things are kind of magical to me, so I really enjoy being around water," Ling said. "I think it has to do with the sound as well."

The waterfall can be turned on and off, and the volume of water can be adjusted with a series of valves, Ling said.

He doesn't use the waterfall all the time, and especially not during the summer when it's humid, Ling said.

"I mainly use it in the winter, or I'll turn it on when there's a party or something that I want to celebrate," Ling said. "In the winter when the humidity is low, I almost want that added humidity because your skin kind of dries out."

While Ling let his imagination run wild when designing the first level, he adopted a more conservative approach when decorating the upper floors.

(Credit: The Corcoran Group via Cody McGovern/Rise Media)

"I really just cleaned up and kept the original character of the second and third floor because they were going to be rented out," Ling said.

Ling says he knows that not everyone will agree with the way he chose to decorate his part of the home.

"It's not for everybody, but it's definitely for me," Ling said. "The ground floor is really my laboratory for ideas. I don't expect anybody to live like me, but I do feel that I have the right to live in my own world."

To see more of the 6,500-square-foot property – which includes a cellar, an open-aired rooftop, and a working fireplace – head to Insider.