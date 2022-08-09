Popular
trump the toilet flusher

Hannah Williams
A Law Forbidding Presidents From Destroying Or Mishandling Records Could Be Why FBI Agents Searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
The National Archives and Records Administration says Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-a-Lago from the White House.

Key Details

  • Under the Presidential Records Act, presidents don't own and can't destroy records from their administration.
  • Reports and his son Eric connected the raid to documents Trump removed from the White House.
  • "If you want to search for anything, if you think anything — like, come right ahead," Trump said. "It was an open-door policy."

