trump the toilet flusher
A Law Forbidding Presidents From Destroying Or Mishandling Records Could Be Why FBI Agents Searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
Key Details
- Under the Presidential Records Act, presidents don't own and can't destroy records from their administration.
- Reports and his son Eric connected the raid to documents Trump removed from the White House.
- "If you want to search for anything, if you think anything — like, come right ahead," Trump said. "It was an open-door policy."