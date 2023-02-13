The dark side of Snoo
A Husband-Wife Duo Turned The $1,700 Snoo Into The Holy Grail Of Parenting, But Some Say They Run Their Company Like A Dysfunctional 'Surveillance State'
The Lede
Insider reporters Kate Taylor and Jake Swearingen have spent months looking at the Happiest Baby company known for the celebrity-favorite Snoo bassinet; however, what they found was "far stranger and more poorly run than it seems."
Key Details
- The cult-favorite Snoo bassinet was released in 2016 by Happiest Baby founders, pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp and Nina Montée Karp, but beneath that success lurks a toxic workplace environment.
- Testimonials sent to Insider reporters talk of a "Big Brother"- like surveillance system where every piece of copy was scrutinized down to the punctuation.
- The Snoo has also not yet been approved by the FDA to reduce SIDS despite an embargoed press release where the company touted that the news was to come.