Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

The dark side of Snoo

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
A Husband-Wife Duo Turned The $1,700 Snoo Into The Holy Grail Of Parenting, But Some Say They Run Their Company Like A Dysfunctional 'Surveillance State'
The Snoo is the hottest status symbol for millennial parents, but employees say its creators, Nina Montée Karp and Dr. Harvey Karp, spied on employees and botched plans for the Snoo 2.0.
· 260 reads

The Lede

Insider reporters Kate Taylor and Jake Swearingen have spent months looking at the Happiest Baby company known for the celebrity-favorite Snoo bassinet; however, what they found was "far stranger and more poorly run than it seems."

Key Details

  • The cult-favorite Snoo bassinet was released in 2016 by Happiest Baby founders, pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp and Nina Montée Karp, but beneath that success lurks a toxic workplace environment.
  • Testimonials sent to Insider reporters talk of a "Big Brother"- like surveillance system where every piece of copy was scrutinized down to the punctuation.
  • The Snoo has also not yet been approved by the FDA to reduce SIDS despite an embargoed press release where the company touted that the news was to come.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories