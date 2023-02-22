A Huge Estate On A Private Caribbean Island Is On The Market For $200 Million, Making It One Of The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The World.

Welcome to "The Terraces," a mega-mansion on the island of Mustique.

The property tops the list of expensive private homes in the Caribbean, according to Edward de Mallet Morgan, the head of international super-prime sales at Knight Frank, the real estate agency managing the listing.

"If Mustique is the quintessential, private island paradise, The Terraces, being the largest and most visually prominent property on the island, is not just one of the Caribbeans foremost houses, but arguably one of the world's foremost homes," de Mallet Morgan said in a Knight Frank press release.

If you're wondering where Mustique is, it's a private island in the Caribbean. It's a 45-minute plane ride from Barbados.

Located in the southern Caribbean island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Mustique is a small island with a smattering of private villas that are available for rent, as well as a luxury hotel.

The property, which sprawls across a 17.5-acre area, boasts stunning views of the Caribbean and Atlantic coasts.

The estate has nine bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.

The property was designed by architect Tom Wilson, who referenced Italian architect Andrea Palladio's work for the construction of the estate, per Mustique's website. It pays homage to 16th century palaces from Italy.

When the rooms aren't designed to reflect the Palladium and Venetian period, they're spacious, modern, and airy.

To get to the island, the Mustique Company provides regular chartered flights from neighboring St Lucia and Barbados, where visitors can get on international flights, according to Knight Frank.

The island has its own fleet of 18-seater Twin Otter air crafts which land on its small airstrip.

The estate also has a pool bar, an outdoor fountain, gardens, and tennis courts.

If it's too big to explore on foot, the property also comes with four Kawasaki Mules to get around on.

There are currently 18 staff members on site including a property manager, two butlers, three chefs, six gardeners, and six housekeepers.

