A ‘Frictionless’ Gold Rush: How Online Sports Betting Swept the Nation in Less Than 4 Years
Submitted by Daisy Grant
Four years ago, sports gambling was limited to a handful of states — Nevada, Delaware, Oregon, and Montana — while Native American casinos outside of those states offered more traditional kinds of gambling.
But after New Jersey prevailed in the landmark 2018 Supreme Court case, the gold rush was on as more and more states legalized sports gambling.
Read the full story at Insider to learn how the US developed a multi-billion dollar mobile sports betting industry in four years.
From 2021 to 2022, legal sports betting spread from 19 states to 32, along with DC. Out of those states, 15 allow mobile sports betting across the board, while 12 more have restricted online bets to specific locations, like Native American tribal casinos.
"It's men ages 22 to 50, white, college educated, have disposable income… That's who's betting," an industry insider told Insider.