Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

lose some, win some

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel via insider.com
A Dieting App Is Paying Influencers To Promote Weight-Loss Contests. Their Followers Were Never Told The App Was Profiting From Their Insecurities.
The DietBet app gives people a payoff if they lose pounds. Both influencers who've promoted it and users say it's contributing to eating disorders.
·
·
·

Key Details

  • DietBet works with influencers to host and promote challenges that usually encourage followers to lose 4% of their body weight in 28 days.
  • First launched in 2013 under the weight-loss website WayBetter, the app says it’s attracted more than 1 million “players.”
  • DietBet’s simplest game format requires users to pay into a collective pot to enter — typically $35 to $100. Those who shed the weight split the pot, and those who fail lose their contribution.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories