lose some, win some
A Dieting App Is Paying Influencers To Promote Weight-Loss Contests. Their Followers Were Never Told The App Was Profiting From Their Insecurities.
Key Details
- DietBet works with influencers to host and promote challenges that usually encourage followers to lose 4% of their body weight in 28 days.
- First launched in 2013 under the weight-loss website WayBetter, the app says it’s attracted more than 1 million “players.”
- DietBet’s simplest game format requires users to pay into a collective pot to enter — typically $35 to $100. Those who shed the weight split the pot, and those who fail lose their contribution.