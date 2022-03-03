"This is a real war."
A 35-Year-Old Ukrainian Describes What It's Like in Kyiv Right Now: 'We Keep Our Homes Dark So That No One Can See Where to Shoot'
Submitted by Daisy Grant
- Michael Rud is a Ukrainian man living in Kyiv during Russia's war on Ukraine.
- He says he wants Russia to "leave and build their Russian world in their own fucking state, not ours." Read his first-person story on Insider.
There are these "Hedgehog" protections against tanks all around our neighborhood.
Rud saw two planes that appeared to be fighting.