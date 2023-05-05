A 1956 wooden A-frame home near Diamond Head in Hawaii is on the market for $3.75 million, and it comes with lava rock walls and ocean views — check it out.

(Credit: 360 Productions)

It took Sophia Lin three tries before she finally managed to buy the 4-bedroom A-frame home in Honolulu, Hawaii, that she's had her eye on for over a year.

Constructed in 1956, the 0.21-acre property was designed by famous local architects George Wimberly and Howard Cook, per the listing.

She paid $2.5 million for it in September 2021, according to listing records.

Take a look around her Hawaiian A-frame home.

After a complete restoration of the A-frame home, Lin is putting the property for sale for $3.75 million. It's located near Diamond Head — Hawaii's famous volcanic landmark.

(Credit: 360 Productions)

Location-wise, listing agent Noel Shaw with Hawaii Life told Insider that the neighborhood — Kahala — is an upscale area.

"Because of this, many of the original homes in the area have been torn down to accommodate modern luxury properties," Shaw said. It's rare to find a newly restored mid-century modern house like this, she added.

The wider area of Waialae-Kahala has a median listing home price of $2.5 million, per real-estate platform Realtor.com. There are currently 35 single-family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $1.1 million to $26.99 million.

"The neighborhood this home is in [we call Kaikoo, off of the street name and the popular surf break that sits in front of the street with dedicated ocean access. It is located right on the side of the famed Diamond Head State Monument and a short walk to the start of the hiking trail," Shaw said.

During the restoration process, Lin kept all the original Hawaiian architectural features, including the lava stones and timber beams.

(Credit: IJfke Ridgley)

"All of the big architectural elements, like shoji screens, the lava rocks, and wood beams, are original to the house. I didn't want to mess with anything that was the heart of the home," Lin said.

The roof, in particular, is a marvel, she added. It's made from large timber beams that start from the outside of the house and they connect right at the tip of the roof.

"It's one long piece," Lin said. "Architecturally, it's a super cool design, especially considering that it was from 1956."

The A-frame home is being offered turnkey, including all the furniture and decor items as shown in the listing, Shaw said.

(Credit: 360 Productions)

One of Lin's favorite architectural styles is an A-Frame, and she had always been looking for an opportunity to fix one up.

"When I saw that there was one here I was really surprised. I didn't know they existed in Diamond Head," Lin said.

She furnished the entire place on her own, sourcing furniture locally as well as from other parts of the US.

"I had to figure out who would ship to Hawaii and how to get stuff here," Lin said.

Lin says she bought the home with the intention of moving in when she was done with the restoration, but changed her mind.

(Credit: 360 Productions)

"My family and I have our main home where we're living. This A-frame was a project that I was going to fix up, rent out, and then eventually move into when my husband and I become empty nesters, which is in four years," Lin said.

However, the couple, who has two teenage sons, fell in love with their current home — which is also in Honolulu — and decided to stay put.

"We spend our time between California and Hawaii, so we're not actually here full-time," Lin said. "It made sense to just sell the home instead of trying to keep it around."

To see more of the home, including its well-decorated bedrooms and bathrooms, head to Insider.