A Ten-Year-Old Girl Who Owns Two Companies May Be On Track To Retire At Fiftee As A Multimillionaire
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Pixie Curtis may become the youngest person in the world to retire.
- She's the creator of Pixie's Fidgets, a toy company, and Pixie's Bows, a hair accessory company.
- Pixie’s Fidgets made over $140,000 in its first month, according to news.com.au.
