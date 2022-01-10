Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

A Ten-Year-Old Girl Who Owns Two Companies May Be On Track To Retire At Fiftee As A Multimillionaire
Pixie already has Pixie's bows, another hair accessory business that her mother set up when she was a baby.

Key Details

  • Pixie Curtis may become the youngest person in the world to retire.
  • She's the creator of Pixie's Fidgets, a toy company, and Pixie's Bows, a hair accessory company.
  • Pixie’s Fidgets made over $140,000 in its first month, according to news.com.au.

