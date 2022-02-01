Trending
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

6 High-Protein, Plant-Based Foods The Longest-Living People On The Planet Eat
The longest-living people in the world eat plant-based diets, getting protein from beans, grains, and nuts, with moderate dairy, fish, and eggs.

Key Details

  • Plant-based diets are common in Blue Zones, regions where people live long, healthy lives.
  • For protein, many Blue Zone cuisines rely on carb-rich staples like legumes and whole grains.
  • Nuts, with some fish, dairy, and eggs, round out the moderate protein intake in Blue Zones diets.

