get in the blue zone
6 High-Protein, Plant-Based Foods The Longest-Living People On The Planet Eat
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Plant-based diets are common in Blue Zones, regions where people live long, healthy lives.
- For protein, many Blue Zone cuisines rely on carb-rich staples like legumes and whole grains.
- Nuts, with some fish, dairy, and eggs, round out the moderate protein intake in Blue Zones diets.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
The 19-Year-Old Tracking Elon Musk's Jet On Twitter Says The Billionaire Has Blocked Him
"You know, it's kinda strange, he wants it down and seems like he's really mad," 19-year-old Jack Sweeney told Bloomberg.