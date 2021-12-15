Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

set for big things

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

55 Tech Startups To Bet Your Career On In 2022
While the "Great Resignation" rages on, now is a great time to take a job at a tech startup.

Key Details

  • Many people these days are reevaluating their jobs and careers.
  • For those contemplating a new job at a startup, Insider has you covered with our annual list.
  • Of course, there's always some risk in taking a job at a startup, but we think now is a great time to jump into tech.

