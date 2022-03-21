5 Dancers Fled Ukraine. When They Arrived In Romania, The National Ballet Welcomed Them In

When Romania's national ballet took to the stage in Bucharest last weekend, five dancers from Ukraine joined them for a performance of Giselle.

The dancers — two women and three men — were offered "collaboration contracts" lasting six months to a year. Two apartments were secured, rent-free. A local restaurant offered meals.

Bogdana Alekseeva, 21, knows exactly what war means. Originally from rebel-held Donetsk, she lost her father during the start of the Donbas war. She hasn’t heard from her mother since the Russian bombardment began last month.

Rodion Yatsik worries about his parents and brother in Dnipro. "I feel a lot better," he said on the day of his debut performance in Romania. "But I feel strange."

"I feel okay because I'm in the theater and I have a performance tonight, so I can already place my attention on the ballet, on something else," said Lara Paraschiv, 2.

"When I dance, I almost forget," said Alekseeva.

To see more pictures of the dancers' experience, go to Insider.