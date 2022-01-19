Time to have a nosey
479 leaked photos purporting to show Putin's secret palace, with an ice rink and pole-dancing room, published by Navalny foundation
In January 2021, it said Putin had secretly been building a 17,691-square-meter palace at a cost of 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) since 2014.
The undated images are said to have been taken at a time when the palace was partly under construction.
In a press statement last year, Navalny said the palace and grounds had security fences, a port, a church, a no-fly zone, a border checkpoint, a wine cave, a theater, a gym, a pool, an "aquadisco," and an ice-hockey rink.
Photos show the inside of said palace:
The theatre inside Vladimir Putin's purported secret palace.
The strip-club inside Putin's secret palace.
The photos give an insight into the palace's decor.
