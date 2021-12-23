Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Home test kits have expiration dates

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

4 Reasons Your Rapid COVID Test May Show A False Result
Rapid antigen tests are quick and convenient, but they're not always accurate. Expiration dates and how you store the test may affect your results.

Key Details

  • Rapid tests are a quick and convenient way to learn about your COVID-19 status.
  • The timing, temperature, and even what you eat before getting tested could affect your results.
  • Some rapid tests may fail to detect Omicron, but at least two existing test kits still work.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: