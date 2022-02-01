Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'It all felt very degrading'

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

3 More Women Say Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Filmed Them Without Asking During Sex
Following a November Insider report on three women's stories of frightening sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, more women are speaking out.

Key Details

  • In total, five women have now told Insider that Portnoy filmed them during sex without seeking permission.
  • A total of four women have now told Insider that Portnoy has sent them at least 19 unsolicited videos of what appears to be him having sex with other women.
  • Five women have said sex that started consensually then turned violent and frightening beyond what they would have agreed to had they been asked.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: