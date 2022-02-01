'It all felt very degrading'
3 More Women Say Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Filmed Them Without Asking During Sex
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- In total, five women have now told Insider that Portnoy filmed them during sex without seeking permission.
- A total of four women have now told Insider that Portnoy has sent them at least 19 unsolicited videos of what appears to be him having sex with other women.
- Five women have said sex that started consensually then turned violent and frightening beyond what they would have agreed to had they been asked.
