Two Divorced Moms Went Halves On An $835,000 House In Maryland And Now Refer To Each Other As Platonic Spouses. It's Part Of The Rising Trend Of 'Mommunes'
The co-living arrangement lets Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper share the burden of childcare and owning a home after their divorces.
Two single mothers decided to move in under one roof with their kids during the pandemic so they could navigate post-divorce life with support from each other. See how they handled it.

  • Two single moms in Maryland bought an $835,000 fourplex during the pandemic and moved in with their kids.
  • The women support each other by sharing the burden of childcare and owning a home post-divorce.
  • This house-sharing arrangement is known as a "mommune" — a commune for single mothers.

