Helping hands
Two Divorced Moms Went Halves On An $835,000 House In Maryland And Now Refer To Each Other As Platonic Spouses. It's Part Of The Rising Trend Of 'Mommunes'
The Lede
Two single mothers decided to move in under one roof with their kids during the pandemic so they could navigate post-divorce life with support from each other. See how they handled it.
Key Details
- Two single moms in Maryland bought an $835,000 fourplex during the pandemic and moved in with their kids.
- The women support each other by sharing the burden of childcare and owning a home post-divorce.
- This house-sharing arrangement is known as a "mommune" — a commune for single mothers.