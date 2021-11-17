big monday vibes from the pigeon
18 Hilarious Winners Of This Year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild.
- The photos feature otters, bears, monkeys, eagles, and other wildlife in comical poses.
- 2021's overall winning photograph, announced Tuesday, shows a monkey appearing to exclaim "Ouch!"
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
The 50 Best Brands, According To Gen Z
Gen Z's top brands include gaming companies, streaming services, and fast-food chains, according to data compiled by Comparably.