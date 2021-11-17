Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

big monday vibes from the pigeon

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

18 Hilarious Winners Of This Year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards celebrate wildlife in comical poses. The 2021 winners were announced Tuesday.

Key Details

  • The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of animals in the wild.
  • The photos feature otters, bears, monkeys, eagles, and other wildlife in comical poses.
  • 2021's overall winning photograph, announced Tuesday, shows a monkey appearing to exclaim "Ouch!"

