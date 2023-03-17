What's the craic?
Fifteen Irish Sayings That Everyone In America Should Use
The Lede
We scoured Celtic folklore, online forums, the Bible, and even our favorite Irish pub in New York City to find some beautiful and just plain weird sayings used on the Emerald Isle.
Key Details
- Today, March 17, is St. Patrick's Day.
- Some of the sayings are historic, out-of-use proverbs with original Irish Gaelic translations. Others are examples of modern slang said in English, the shared official language.