An Engineer Created A Fake Resume. It Gave Them A 90% Callback Rate
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com
The Lede
The fake resume they originally started with was fairly innocuous — it had fake bullet points detailing various achievements, and the only fishy thing about the resume was that all the hyperlinks rickrolled you. That resume ended up getting a 90 percent callback rate from companies including Notion, Airbnb and more. So the engineer decided to go more creative.
Key Details
- This time they added choice details to their resume that should raise a recruiter's eyebrows if they actually read the resume.
- Here are some choice parts of the resume, including "Team coffee maker — ensured team of six was fully caffeinated with Antarctican coffee beans ground to 14 nm particles" and "Phi Beta Phi - fraternity record for most vodka shots in one night."
- And yes, this resume still got a 90 percent callback rate.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
