Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com

A software engineer was having issues applying for jobs, so they decided to create an entirely fake resume for their job application.
An Engineer Created A Fake Resume. It Gave Them A 90% Callback Rate

The fake resume they originally started with was fairly innocuous — it had fake bullet points detailing various achievements, and the only fishy thing about the resume was that all the hyperlinks rickrolled you. That resume ended up getting a 90 percent callback rate from companies including Notion, Airbnb and more. So the engineer decided to go more creative.

  • This time they added choice details to their resume that should raise a recruiter's eyebrows if they actually read the resume.
  • Here are some choice parts of the resume, including "Team coffee maker — ensured team of six was fully caffeinated with Antarctican coffee beans ground to 14 nm particles" and "Phi Beta Phi - fraternity record for most vodka shots in one night."
  • And yes, this resume still got a 90 percent callback rate.

