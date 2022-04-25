'That's unanswerable, but I’ll give it a whirl'
Michael Lewis Has A Theory To Explain Why Americans Don't Trust Experts
The Lede
On the "Vox Conversations" podcast, author Michael Lewis ("Moneyball" and "Liar's Poker") shared why he thinks many Americans don't like listening to or trusting subject matter experts. Lewis says the problem isn't the experts themselves, who do invaluable work: it's how the general public is conditioned to interpret and value it that causes the rift. Here's what he said on the podcast.
Key Details
- Lewis explains when a healthy skepticism of experts becomes dangerous: "It becomes pathological when your unwillingness to take in what the putative authority or expert is saying kills you. It’s pathological when you turn up in the emergency room as a 45-year-old healthy police officer with COVID, as someone in one of our stories does, and he’s circling the drain and refuses to be intubated because, in his view, hospitals are trying to kill people in the ICU — that’s pathological."
