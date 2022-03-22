WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE
What People Think The Most Boring Jobs And Hobbies Are
The Lede
A study published by the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, done by researchers at the University of Essex in England, found that the financial sector was considered to be the most mundane. "I would have thought that accountants would be seen as boring, but effective and the perfect person to do a good job on your tax return," wrote the study's co-author Wijnand Van Tilburg.
Key Details
- Data analysis, accounting, tax or insurance work, cleaning and banking were considered the five most boring jobs.
- Performing artists, scientists, journalists, health professionals and teachers were deemed to have the five most exciting gigs.
- As far as hobbies go, sleeping, religion, watching TV, animal watching and mathematics were considered to be the least exciting.