MINDHUNTER IRL
What Are The Common Body Language Signs Of Deceit?
The Lede
Vanessa Van Edwards explains that there are certain things you can monitor to figure out whether or not someone is lying to you. You can compare their past behavior, look for indicators or simply observe things that may reveal to you that someone is being dishonest. Here's what to watch out for.
Key Details
- Van Edwards first recommends figuring out their "baseline," which is basically how they act and behave on a regular day when not threatened and see how their behavior deviates.
- Look for common red flags, like lip biting, answering with a question, incoherent sentences, removing personal pronouns and frightened microexpressions during conversation.
- Don't jump to conclusions, and wait for a "cluster of three" red flags first before taking any drastic measures.
Comments