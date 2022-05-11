A LONG, STRANGE TRIP
The Five Places Where People Live The Longest
1.5k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via travelandleisure.com
The Lede
Though age and health are variable across the globe, there are specific places where residents seem to reach older ages and retain their health for longer than other people. Researcher Dan Buettner came up with the term Blue Zones to describe the places where you're more likely to find people living into their 80s, 90s and even making it past 100 years old. Here are five of the world's Blue Zones.
Key Details
- Sardinia, Italy: Identified as a Blue Zone in 2004, many Sardinians have a genetic tendency toward longevity.
- Okinawa, Japan: Okinawans have low rates of disease and have strong social ties.
- Nicoya, Costa Rica: People here live out the nation's "pura vida" motto, with strong family ties and good food.
- Ikaria, Greece: Clean air could play a role in the near-total lack of chronic disease here.
- Loma Linda, California: The Seventh-Day Adventists living here live about a decade longer than most people.
