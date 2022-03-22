THE DISASTER ARTISTS
The Best Ways To Prepare For The Disasters You Aren't Thinking About
Submitted by Jared Russo via discovermagazine.com
The Lede
Whether it be a real disaster (global pandemic reaching its third year, global warming leading to more hurricanes and wildfires) or fictional (zombie apocalypse, the moon falling into the earth and we sent astronauts to blow it up), that's a lot of disasters to have on your mind day in and day out. Thankfully, Shanna McClain, disasters program manager for NASA's Applied Earth Sciences Program, shares some tips on how to prep for doomsday.
Key Details
- Only humans perceive naturally occurring events as "disasters," and we live on a planet prone to environmental change. Understanding that is key.
- There's a one in ten chance the Pacific Northwest will face a magnitude-9 earthquake in the next 50 years, so have a "to-go" bag and med kit ready.
- Governments and communities should start investing now to prevent cybersecurity attacks, drought, famine etc. Humanity should be improving infrastructure, like water treatment plants and the electrical grid, now.
