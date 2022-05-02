'now i'm a real man again'
Science Steps Up To Regrow A Man's Missing Penis On His Arm
submitted by Jared Russo via nypost.com
The Lede
If you have severe blood infections, hopefully you don't, but if you do, try not to have it near your genitals. Because doctors might spend six years designing your new penis, like what Malcolm MacDonald had to go through. Surgeons manufactured a new penis using the skin on his arm, and moved it between his legs recently.
Key Details
- The surgery took nine hours in total.
- “People ask me about it when they see me in the pub, and of course people make jokes,” he said. “But I get it. It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course, I see the funny side. I have to. I don’t have any other option.”
- His story is the subject of a Channel 4 documentary, "The Man With A Penis On His Arm”.
