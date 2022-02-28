THERE'S NO NEED TO RUSH
How To Stop Overthinking, According To A Psychotherapist
The Lede
Research shows that overthinking can harm your sleep, put a lid on your creativity and can even drain your energy. Here are some tips from psychotherapist Jenny Maenpaa that have helped her overcome such barriers.
Key Details
- Reframe the situation you're in through a positive lens. This will empower you to seek change.
- If you need to slow down, write down your thoughts and revisit them in 24 hours. Stay busy with other tasks in the meanwhile. Writing thoughts down, especially negative ones, will help you disarm them.
- Be grateful for the things around you, and be specific in your appreciation. Focus on the things that bring you joy rather than just abstract concepts.
