How To Cure Your FOMO, According To An Expert
If you're staying in this weekend, you might be experiencing some FOMO — that is, the fear of missing out — but it doesn't have to be that way. Psychologist Dr. Aarti Gupta shared with NPR some tips for embracing alone time, and getting over the feeling that all the good stuff is happening without you.
- If you find yourself envious about the opportunities or achievements of another, Gupti says to remember that "just because someone else found success doesn't mean that you won't".
- Being aware of what triggers your FOMO — for example, social media — can help you to avoid situations that can make you feel left out.
- Gupta says it's important to remember that every decision we make in life will mean missing out on something else. Appreciate the things you do have, instead of focusing on what you don't.
