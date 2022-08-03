Popular
Darcy Jimenez
How To Apologize Even When You're Not Sorry, According To A Professional
There are certain situations where you should apologize, even if you don't mean it. Here's how.

The Lede

At some point in your professional or social life, there will come a time where it's best to say sorry and make amends — even if you'd rather not or don't think you should have to. Angela Gorman, managing partner and president of AMR Public Relations, tells LifeHacker why it's important to offer up an apology in certain situations, and how to go about it.

Key Details

  • If you value your relationship with the other person, Gorman says, see an apology as the chance to rebuild things. But keep it simple and be direct — or you'll risk saying too much and give it away that you're not actually very sorry.
  • Consider the other person's feelings. Even if you don't think you're in the wrong, try to understand that they feel they've been wronged in some way.
  • Don't do the "sorry you feel that way" thing, either. Take ownership of the fact that your actions led to hurt or upset.

