The Happiest Cities In The US, Ranked
The United States ranks only 14th in the World Happiness Report, but there are a lot of bright spots within the country. WalletHub analyzed the top 180 largest cities based on happiness indicators, depression rates, time spent on leisure and other key metrics to determine which city's residents were the happiest.
Residents in Fremont, California, are considered to be the happiest in the country, followed by people who live in Columbia (MD), San Francisco (CA), San Jose (CA), Irvine (CA), Madison (WI), Seattle (WA), Overland Park (KS), Huntington Beach (CA) and San Diego (CA).
Depression rates were lowest among Pearl City (HI) residents, whereas they were high among residents in Huntington (WV).
Workers in Burlington (VT) had the fewest working hours, whereas their counterparts in Cheyenne (WY) had the most.
