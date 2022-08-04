chill out, dude
Four Ways To Relieve Stress
In today's pressure cooker of a world, you may need to relieve some stress. Not with vices, but with practical and wholesome hobbies and habits. This may not totally cure or alleviate every anxiety or problem in your life, but this could inspire you to think outside the box and do something cool for a change.
Key Details
- Becca Farsace loves to plant eggplants and tomatoes in her garden. Try planting something like garlic or flowers to get some fresh air once in a while.
- Kaitlin Hatton makes chain mail jewelry and clothing in her down time.
- Several writers practice yoga, meditation, swimming, hiking, and moving your body to get out of their heads.
- Elizabeth Lopatto just says no to a lot of things. Just quit! Say no!