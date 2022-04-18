break on through to the other side
Five Helpful Tricks To Break Through A Creative Mental Block Or Project You're Working On
The Lede
Eames Demetrios has some solid wisdom when it comes to navigating ambiguity: "Many of the challenges we are facing today are a combination of things very big with opportunities and threats and things very small that have opportunities and threats." If you want to understand, overcome and break through any obstacle, you have to follow some basic tenets. Ask yourself: what are you dealing with, how big is the problem and do you have a sense of scale and tools to understand how to succeed?
Key Details
- Zoom in and get into the details, knowns and unknowns on anything you're dealing with. Take things apart literally or figuratively.
- Keep it human-centered; understand why you're doing what you're doing and what you want to figure out.
- A strong point of view can be all the difference. What matters? Why are you focusing on this particular thing?
- Stick to the constraints: make time, get the materials, make a budget and get some space.
- At the end, zoom out: reflect, step back and find new connections.
