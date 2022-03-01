BON APPETIT
Why Do We Comfort Eat? Science Has An Answer — And A Solution
Submitted by Molly Bradley via huffpost.com
The Lede
For many of us, eating is a reliable coping mechanism for stress. The reason it feels like it works is that when you feel stress and tension, your body releases hormones like cortisol, which can trigger food cravings and hunger. So we eat to satisfy the hunger and cravings — but that doesn't address the stress that kicked the whole cycle off. Plus, when we turn to junk food for comfort, we often feel worse in the aftermath. Here's how to break the cycle.
Key Details
- First, know that stress and hunger are connected. Being aware of hunger that arises as a result of stress may help you curb your cravings.
- It's easy to turn to junk food for comfort when there aren't healthy options at hand. Keep whole foods and nutrient-rich snacks around for when you want to comfort eat.
- Specific foods that will leave you feeling better than junk food include sunflower seeds, chickpeas, fish, walnuts, fruit and dark chocolate.