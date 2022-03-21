YOU DO YOU
How To Not Be An Annoying Co-Worker By Avoiding These Three Things
The Lede
A new survey of 1,902 US-based workers, by Quality Products Logo, found that more than 50 percent have considered quitting — or quit — because of an annoying co-worker. More than half also said that working from home didn't make any difference to their annoyance, which was equal to how they felt at the office. The three most annoying habits observed are below.
Key Details
- Don't interrupt someone. Tech difficulties make it very easy to interrupt people in a virtual setting, try to be more vigilant and avoid stepping on people's toes.
- Never take credit for someone else's work. This can impact performance reviews, so take this up with a manager if things get out of hand.
- Keep the banter light. Oversharing can go too far because certain topics and different opinions might potentially lead to arguments between co-workers.