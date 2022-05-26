The Best And Worst US States For Millennials, Ranked

WalletHub's financial writer Adam McCann scanned US states for five main things — affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

This includes a granular look into things like: average Starbucks latte price, housing and chidlcare costs, millennial homeownership rates, percentage who live with their parents, voter turnouts and more.

Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Washington is the number-one state for millennials: it ranks among in the top six among all categories except education & health.

Calculations found Missouri to be the most affordable, but the state was judged to be 35th overall in the US for millennials.

Hawaii, Washington DC, Massachusetts and Illinois were ranked top among places with the best education & health scores.

Colorado and Washington are the only two states that rank among the top 10 in both quality of life and economic health metrics.

Vermont, West Virginia, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut have the lowest percentage of millennials in the US.

Read more at WalletHub.

[Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash]