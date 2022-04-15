DYED FOR OUR SINS
Why Do People Dye Eggs For Easter?
The Lede
The way we celebrate religious holidays today can have a lot or very little to do with the holiday's origins. When it comes to Easter, the connections between the Easter Bunny and egg-dyeing seem tenuous at best. There aren't a lot of solid theories about the Easter Bunny's provenance, but eggs have a little more history in religion.
Key Details
- One theory about eggs' relationship to Easter is that, pre-Jesus, Pagans liked eggs as a symbol of new life. When the Roman Catholics invaded, they may have adopted the symbol into their own culture.
- Another theory is that because people often gave up eggs for Lent, they would then indulge once Lent was over.
- As for dyeing eggs: some theorize that Christians were inspired by Persians to decorate eggs, which led to their dyeing eggs red to symbolize Christ's blood shed during crucifixion.
