yay for sponsian
Ancient Coin Proves 'Fake' Roman Emperor Actually Existed, Scientists Say
The Lede
Scientists studying a gold coin bearing the name "Sponsian" have said it proves that a third-century Roman emperor dismissed as a fictional character was actually real.
Key Details
- The coin, which also bears Sponsian's portrait, was believed to be fake by 19th-century experts and the emperor's existence was subsequently written out of history.
- Scientists examined marks on the coin under a microscope and confirmed it had been in circulation 2,000 years ago — the scratches were consistent with it having been jingled about in a purse.
- The researchers believe Sponsian was a military commander who was forced to declare himself emperor of Dacia, a distant province of the Roman empire.