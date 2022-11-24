Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Ancient Coin Proves 'Fake' Roman Emperor Actually Existed, Scientists Say
The coin was first discovered 300 years ago, and had been locked away in a museum cupboard.
The Lede

Scientists studying a gold coin bearing the name "Sponsian" have said it proves that a third-century Roman emperor dismissed as a fictional character was actually real.

Key Details

  • The coin, which also bears Sponsian's portrait, was believed to be fake by 19th-century experts and the emperor's existence was subsequently written out of history.
  • Scientists examined marks on the coin under a microscope and confirmed it had been in circulation 2,000 years ago — the scratches were consistent with it having been jingled about in a purse.
  • The researchers believe Sponsian was a military commander who was forced to declare himself emperor of Dacia, a distant province of the Roman empire.

