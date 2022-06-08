water THEY thinking
Why You Shouldn't Do A Water Fast
796 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via menshealth.com
The Lede
"Water fasting" is a kind of fasting diet where you ingest nothing but water for two or more days. Proponents say it can help with your body's process of cellular cleanup (autophagy), reduce your cancer risk and help you lose weight. Spoiler: this is not the case.
Key Details
- In terms of autophagy and reducing risk or suffering from certain health conditions, there is little to no evidence that water fasting accomplishes these things.
- If you spend several days only drinking water, you will lose weight, sort of — but it won't just be fat loss: you'll lose muscle mass as your body breaks down your muscles for energy, and you may develop nutrient deficiencies that put you at real risk. You'll almost certainly regain all the weight once you start eating again.
