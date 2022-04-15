BLUER THE BERRY, BETTER THE BOOST
Harvard Nutritional Psychiatrist Explains Why You Should Eat Blueberries Everyday
Dr. Naidoo says eating certain "brain-boosting foods" will help lower the risk of neurological problems, strengthen your mental wellbeing and help you stay sharp. These include things from spinach and kale to a variety of nuts. But there's one that sticks out — blueberries, which are uniquely beneficial in helping your age brain well, Naidoo says. She says you should eat at least 0.5 cups a day, and frozen ones work as long as they don't have any added sugar, juices or preservatives.
- Blueberries have lots of flavonoids — a plant compound — and studies show it lowers the risk of dementia.
- They are full of anthocyanins — an antioxidant — that helps with anti-inflammation, with a special focus on the brain. This is also how blueberries get their color.
- They help with folate intake, a protein that brain neurotransmitters need in order to work.
- Naidoo recommends having blueberries around as a carry-on snack, or try using them in recipes like ice pops or with chia pudding.
