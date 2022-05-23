SLOW DOWN, YOU CRAZY CHILD
What Is 'Overtraining Syndrome,' And How Can You Avoid It?
616 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via insidehook.com
The Lede
It's tempting to feel like the more you do in the gym, the better you'll be — but there's a limit to how far you can take that mentality, in fitness or otherwise. When you keep pushing yourself harder and harder and don't give yourself breaks, you'll stop reaping the benefits of your work and your body could start to break down. This is called "overtraining syndrome." Athletes talk about the signs and risks of OTS and how to slow down.
Key Details
- At 16, Harvey Meale was poised to become an elite volleyball athlete, but training every morning and night (along with school) left him so exhausted he had to quit.
- Christian Zelder, who does parkour in New York, says his community is prone to overtraining: "After training three days in a row, we start to feel it and we're not performing our best. Which is really dangerous."
- To avoid OTS, practice periodization: vary your workouts and schedule rest days religiously. Be sure to eat well, too.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments