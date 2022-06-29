YUM
Try 'Exercise Snacking' If You Can't Fit In A Workout
The Lede
"Exercise snacking" is a method of getting your body moving in short bursts throughout the day, in whatever ways feel good to you, so that you can keep your health and fitness up even if you can't devote time to a longer workout. You can do this if you don't have the time or drive for a sustained workout, or if you're physically unable to work out for long periods of time — and it's especially good if you have a complicated relationship with exercise and tend to overdo it. Here's how to "exercise snack."
Key Details
- Your exercise snacks can be whatever you want them to be, but if you want some structure, decide on four different exercises — ideally ones you enjoy to some degree — where you'll do one per period of exercise time you want to devote to it.
- When you're ready to do an exercise snack — say, lunges, situps or planks — set a timer and do 30 seconds of lunges, then 20 seconds of rest, and repeat that for the duration of your exercise snack time (one trainer suggests eight minutes).