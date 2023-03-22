not so fun-gi
The WHO Says These Four Potentially Deadly Fungi Pose A Serious Threat To Public Health
The Lede
While we've never seen a fungal pandemic like the ones swine flu or COVID caused, they are a real possibility. One of the reasons fungal infections pose such a threat is because there's a lack of research into them — and therefore a lack of tools to fight them with.
Key Details
- Although around 150 million fungal infections occur every year, killing roughly 1.7 million people annually, only a few anti-fungal drugs are approved for human use.
- The four fungi the World Health Organization say pose a major threat to public health are: Cryptococcus neoformans, Candida auris, Aspergillus fumigatus and Candida albicans.