ROUGH CENTURY
The WHO Has Declared Seven Public Health Emergencies In The Last 15 Years. Here's What They Were
The Lede
Declaring a public health emergency — or a PHEIC, which stands for "public health emergency of extraordinary concern" — is more than just a symbolic alarm bell. In 2007, the World Health Organization (WHO) created the International Health Regulations (IHR), a legally binding agreement between 194 countries. When the WHO declares a public health emergency, all of these countries must take measures to curb the spread of the illness and its health risks. Here are the PHEICs the WHO has declared since 2007.
Key Details
- H1N1 influenza (2009–2010): Two children in San Diego were the first to contract the "swine flu."
- Poliomyelitis (2014–present): Two of three strains of polio were eradicated in the 20th century, but one has returned recently.
- Ebola (2014–2016): Ebola arose in Guinea in 2014.
- Zika (2016): This mosquito-borne virus was known for causing prenatal development issues.
- Ebola (2019–2020): This time arose in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- COVID-19 (2020–present).
- Monkeypox (2022–present).